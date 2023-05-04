Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Qatar Airways Cargo launches Kigali Africa Hub in partnership with RwandAir

Qatar_Airways_Cargo_launches_Kigali_Africa_hub_in_partnership_with_Rwandair
By

PRESS RELEASE

  • Qatar Airways Cargo proudly launches its first hub, in partnership with RwandAir

  • QAS Cargo provided consultancy support to RwandAir for its cargo handling processes  

 

At 13:00 Central Africa Time today, Qatar Airways Cargo’s Moved by People Boeing 777 freighter landed at Kigali International Airport. In the company of local dignitaries, freight forwarders, partners, and customers, Qatar Airways Cargo’s Chief Officer, Guillaume Halleux, and Yvonne Makolo, Chief Executive Officer of RwandAir officially launched operations at the Kigali Africa Hub.

The Boeing 777 aircraft will fly from Doha to Kigali, twice a week. Since March, Qatar Airways Cargo has created an intra-Africa service between Kigali and Lagos (three times per week), and a weekly service from Istanbul via Doha to Kigali, all operated by an Airbus A310 aircraft. New destinations from Kigali will be announced soon.

In the run-up to the Kigali Cargo Hub launch, QAS Cargo, a subsidiary of Qatar Airways, provided consultancy support to RwandAir Cargo to help improve its cargo handling performance. A team from QAS Cargo visited the cargo handling facilities and presented RwandAir with a detailed action plan for operational improvements and handling performance. The team is now working together on a future roadmap, including a proposed improvement plan for its warehouse infrastructure, which will form part of a long-term strategic plan for the cargo division of RwandAir.

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways said: “Africa is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, yet for it to develop to its full potential requires investment in logistics infrastructures. Qatar and Rwanda have long-enjoyed bilateral trade agreements, with both Qatar Airways and Qatar Investment Authority having previously invested in Kigali International Airport and RwandAir. It was therefore a logical step that Qatar Airways Cargo supports RwandAir in its cargo ambitions. Our customers will benefit from both a reliable intra-African network through our Kigali hub, as well as enhanced service levels and cost synergies. We are proud to partner with RwandAir in establishing Kigali as the Central African hub in preparation for the Next Generation of air cargo on this fast-growing continent.”

 

Qatar Airways Cargo currently serves 28 cities in Africa with a mixture of freighter and belly-hold services, carrying up to 2,800 tonnes to and from Africa.

The launch of Qatar Airways Cargo’s first cargo hub outside Qatar, and in collaboration with RwandAir, creates a strong foundation on which to expand a future-oriented African air cargo network and meet the 3%-5% annual economic growth forecast for the continent over the next decade. More African destinations are due to be added to the network at a later stage.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Qatar Airways Cargo Cargo Safety IATA IATA WCS 21 lithium batteries

    Most Read

    Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m

    'Size doesn't matter', claims DSV as freight volumes collapse

    Soft demand pushes ocean spot rates to 'their lowest sustainable level'

    DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'

    MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs

    Ceva + Bolloré Logistics – in the name of Rodolphe Saadé

    Slow steaming can partially offset newbuilding surge, says consultant

    Shippers fear Indian cargo ruling will add to congestion at Chittagong

    Threat to freighters as parts shortages hobble airlines, manufacturers and MRO

    Earnings better than forecast for ONE's final quarter, despite slowdown

    CH Robinson's unfinished opera

    Evergreen eyes Europe trades with newbuilding splurge

    UAE port authority's new rule takes aim at carrier surcharges

    Booming auto export market sees ports full and orderbooks stretched

    Sanctioned AirBridgeCargo announces $167m losses for 2022

    Turkish Cargo and DHL Global Forwarding sign MoU to strengthen cooperation