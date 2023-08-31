Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Phased introduction of UK customs switchover 'was forced on HMRC'

HM Revenue and Customs
LID 84188685 © Chris Dorney | Dreamstime.com
By

Forwarders say the latest delay in the new UK customs system for exports coming online was a lack of connectivity and not “a response to industry feedback”.

One forwarder claimed last week’s announcement from HMRC of a phased adoption of the Customs Declaration Service (CDS) for UK exports was “forced” upon it.

“It claims its decision came after listening to industry feedback, but I would respectfully suggest otherwise,” the forwarder told The Loadstar.

“It is, instead, in response to [the slow] development of a sound operating system for the inventory-linked locations [ports and airports with systems linked to HMRC] that forced its hand.

“There are still issues of operating through non-inventory locations, but these appear to have been addressed and are now well into beta testing.”

With an effective system in place, the capacity for industry to migrate from the current platform, Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF), would be possible.

CDS replaced CHIEF as the mandatory UK import platform at the end of November last year, but then only after a 10-month delay.

One Customs source said Whitehall’s “obsession with hard deadlines” meant systems were going live before industry was either able to use them or they were capable of handling the scale of customs entries.

Sources have said for the better part of seven years that successive ministers had “failed to properly engage in understanding how UK supply chains work”, instead “opting to dispense policy based on logic without practice”.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Brexit Customs Declaration Service (CDS) Customs Handling of Import & Export Freight (CHIEF) HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) UK exports Rebuilding the UK

    Most Read

    Asia-North Europe rates sinking again as GRIs 'run out of steam'

    Panama Canal problems may prompt strategy re-think in shipper boardrooms

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim

    Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures

    Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges

    Drug smugglers going bananas again

    Closer trade ties between UAE and China boost air cargo demand

    DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts

    MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

    Six new members as BRICS trade bloc targets growing markets

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels

    Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract

    EC switches €135m rail support funds from Russia to Ukraine

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'