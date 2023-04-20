PB: VC's M&A wave more of a drizzle

PB: PE sellers sweeten deals
PITCHBOOK writes: As private equity deal financing gets harder, sellers are granting favorable deal terms to ...
PITCHBOOKâ€™s Marina TemkinÂ writes:
Last year, many investors predicted a wave of M&A activity in early 2023 amid dramatically lower valuations and a closed IPO window.
But so far, M&A dealmaking waters have been calmer than ever thanks to an unpredictable course of interest rates, geopolitical instability and a renewed focus on profitability for large tech companies.
In Q1, acquisitions of VC-backed companies fell to the lowest quarterly level in a decade, according to the latestÂ PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor…
More here.
