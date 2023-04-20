Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

PB: VC's M&A wave more of a drizzle

My Or Your Way Signpost Showing Conflict Or Disagreement
By

PITCHBOOKâ€™s Marina TemkinÂ writes:

Last year, many investors predicted a wave of M&A activity in early 2023 amid dramatically lower valuations and a closed IPO window.

But so far, M&A dealmaking waters have been calmer than ever thanks to an unpredictable course of interest rates, geopolitical instability and a renewed focus on profitability for large tech companies.

In Q1, acquisitions of VC-backed companies fell to the lowest quarterly level in a decade, according to the latestÂ PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor…

More here.

 

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    PitchBook Venture capital

    Most Read

    CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with BollorÃ© Logistics

    FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud

    Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes

    Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share

    Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages

    FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail

    Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back

    Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks

    US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo

    Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO

    CMA CGM + BollorÃ© Logistics now reality (almost)

    Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics

    US west coast port labour disputes now just 'minor inconveniences'

    Transatlantic capacity surge by US carriers drives air rates down further

    â‚¬63bn Hapag-Lloyd putsÂ MÃ¦rsk in the shade

    e-Shipping the latest carrier to launch Russia service