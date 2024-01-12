Sign up for our FREE newsletter
PB: VC looks for sunnier skies

PITCHBOOK writes:

VC 2023: Is the worst yet to come?  

There’s no question that VC has had a tough 12 months. But despite the $71.6 billion less capital invested in the asset class than in 2022 ($88 billion if you leave out OpenAI’s and Anthropic’s behemoth rounds), sunnier skies are ahead. 

VC deal count was still higher in Q4 2023 than in any quarter in the pre-2020 days, while public markets finished up for the year, according to the Q4 2023 PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor, sponsored by J.P. Morgan, Dentons, and Deloitte. 

On the one hand, the IPO backlog keeps lengthening, but on the other, the market is awash with dry powder—and many expect that economic uncertainty will lessen, thus bringing the market back into a stable state…

The full research is here.

