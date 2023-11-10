PB: VC valuations just keep falling

Flexport + Convoy's tech stack – listen to the pros, not the bros
To each their own
PITCHBOOK writes:
With the exception of seed rounds, VC valuations in Q3 continued to descend from peaks registered in 2021 and early 2022. Fewer companies met investors’ higher bar for funding, which forced many to resort to bridge financings or stave off raising new capital by cutting costs.
Despite IPOs of prominent companies, their listings performed relatively poorly, indicating reduced investor enthusiasm for VC-backed companies, according to the Q3 2023 US VC Valuations Report, sponsored by Morgan Stanley at Work.
Key takeaways include:
– Seed deal sizes experienced a modest ascent.
– The valuation gap between seed and early-stage startups continued to shrink.
– The estimated percentage of down rounds climbed to a 10-year high at 17.1%, up from 13.5% in Q2.
To download the full report, please click here.
Job cuts inevitable as the 'wheels have fallen off' for global forwarders
Maersk reports poor Q3, expects more losses, cuts jobs
Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals
Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates
MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low
Dockers set to refuse to handle Tesla cars at major Swedish ports
Dark Friday: AP Møller-Mærsk – battered by the waves
Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service
HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'
Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article