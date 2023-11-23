Sign up for our FREE newsletter
PB: The era of battery energy megadeals

PITCHBOOK writes:

Cleantech companies raised $4.5 billion in VC funding in Q3, making it a slightly depressed quarter compared with 2022 levels, according to our Q3 2023 Clean Energy Report. 

Nonetheless, battery energy storage and hydrogen startups are still bringing in the big bucks, driven by federal funding boosts and investor enthusiasm to address the bottlenecks likely to arise during the energy transition. Up rounds for startups Verkor, Electric Hydrogen, and Juniper Green Energy are just a few examples of the excitement rampant in those emerging spaces. 

