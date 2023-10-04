Sign up for our FREE newsletter
PB: Has venture bottomed out?

Money
By

PITCHBOOK writes:

Does venture-backed fundraising have further to fall, or has it hit its rock bottom? The languid IPO market is finally signaling a reopening, but it’s still too soon to tell how much exit activity investors can expect.  

Deal closures are still lagging far behind recent years and may cloud how well LPs can pick out the stellar GP fund managers from the mediocre. Get a taste of how Q3 shaped up for VC around the world with our First Look data packs for the Q3 2023 PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor, Q3 2023 European Venture Report, and Global Venture Capital dataset…

To download the full report, please click here.

