PB: Has venture bottomed out?

Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
AI to the rescue?
PITCHBOOK writes:
Does venture-backed fundraising have further to fall, or has it hit its rock bottom? The languid IPO market is finally signaling a reopening, but it’s still too soon to tell how much exit activity investors can expect.
Deal closures are still lagging far behind recent years and may cloud how well LPs can pick out the stellar GP fund managers from the mediocre. Get a taste of how Q3 shaped up for VC around the world with our First Look data packs for the Q3 2023 PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor, Q3 2023 European Venture Report, and Global Venture Capital dataset…
To download the full report, please click here.
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn
Pessimistic box lines cancel India-to-US GRIs and peak surcharges
Fighting ICTSI Portland case forces dockers' union ILWU into bankruptcy
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article