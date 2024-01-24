Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

PB: M&A market on the mend

definition of merger
By

PITCHBOOK reports:

Exploring signs of revival for M&A dealmaking

Worldwide M&A deal value reached $3 trillion in 2023, marking it the second-weakest year in a decade. However, other metrics imply the worst may be behind us, according to our 2023 Annual Global M&A Report, sponsored by Liberty GTS. 

The total estimated M&A deal count was​​ 40,200—the third highest on record. Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s pivot to interest-rate cuts raises optimism for an upcoming recovery in the deal market. Lastly, public multiples have sprinted ahead of private multiples, setting the stage for a catch-up move…

To download the full report, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    PitchBook Venture capital

    Most Read

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports

    Panama Canal headaches not so painful for box ships, but costs will rise

    Flexport – (nicely) exposed

    Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

    Atlas 747F forced to make emergency landing after engine fire

    Capacity concerns over Maersk's Panama Canal rail bypass