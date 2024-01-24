PB: M&A market on the mend

By LoadstarEditorial 24/01/2024

PITCHBOOK reports:

Exploring signs of revival for M&A dealmaking

Worldwide M&A deal value reached $3 trillion in 2023, marking it the second-weakest year in a decade. However, other metrics imply the worst may be behind us, according to our 2023 Annual Global M&A Report, sponsored by Liberty GTS.

The total estimated M&A deal count was​​ 40,200—the third highest on record. Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s pivot to interest-rate cuts raises optimism for an upcoming recovery in the deal market. Lastly, public multiples have sprinted ahead of private multiples, setting the stage for a catch-up move…

To download the full report, please click here.