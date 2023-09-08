PB: Generative AI in e-commerce

S: Will AI kill the management consultant?
SIFTED writes: Management consultancy is one of those marmite jobs. If you’re a young professional with ...
PITCHBOOK writes:
Generative AI goes shopping
E-commerce and AI aren’t a new pairing, but the latest wave of innovation with large language models has led to a new spark being ignited between the two. PitchBook’s Emerging Tech Research on Generative AI in E-Commerce lays out all the ways the technologies are being used together to propel each other forward.
Key takeaways:
– In 2022, VC investment into generative AI tools with e-commerce application totaled $2.5 billion.
– The customer service and contact center technologies led all categories in funding by a healthy margin.
– Key deals include GupShup’s $340 million raise and Builder’s $250 million Series D.
To download the full research, please click here.
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand
Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week
Headcount concerns threaten DSV's potential DB Schenker buy – analyst
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head
Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets
Ryan Petersen back at Flexport as Dave Clark quits
DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US
US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row
Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article