Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

PB: Generative AI in e-commerce

trends
By

PITCHBOOK writes:

Generative AI goes shopping

E-commerce and AI aren’t a new pairing, but the latest wave of innovation with large language models has led to a new spark being ignited between the two. PitchBook’s Emerging Tech Research on Generative AI in E-Commerce lays out all the ways the technologies are being used together to propel each other forward.

Key takeaways:

– In 2022, VC investment into generative AI tools with e-commerce application totaled $2.5 billion. 

– The customer service and contact center technologies led all categories in funding by a healthy margin.  

– Key deals include GupShup’s $340 million raise and Builder’s $250 million Series D. 

To download the full research, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Artificial Intelligence PitchBook Venture capital

    Most Read

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand

    Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week

    Headcount concerns threaten DSV's potential DB Schenker buy – analyst

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head

    Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets

    Ryan Petersen back at Flexport as Dave Clark quits

    DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US

    US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    Flexport drama unfolds – don't worry, he's 'back'

    F: Dave Clark quits Flexport CEO job

    Sustainability specialist Chelsea Lamar will steer AIT's drive toward net-zero

    P&O Ferries: it's an 'organised retreat', claims analyst