PB: Generative AI in e-commerce

By LoadstarEditorial 08/09/2023

PITCHBOOK writes:

Generative AI goes shopping

E-commerce and AI aren’t a new pairing, but the latest wave of innovation with large language models has led to a new spark being ignited between the two. PitchBook’s Emerging Tech Research on Generative AI in E-Commerce lays out all the ways the technologies are being used together to propel each other forward.

Key takeaways:

– In 2022, VC investment into generative AI tools with e-commerce application totaled $2.5 billion.

– The customer service and contact center technologies led all categories in funding by a healthy margin.

– Key deals include GupShup’s $340 million raise and Builder’s $250 million Series D.

To download the full research, please click here.