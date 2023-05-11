PB: VC valuations extend slump

By LoadstarEditorial 11/05/2023

PITCHBOOK reports:

Venture capital valuations continued their descent in Q1. The dearth of IPO exits, a pullback from nontraditional investors, and ongoing economic headwinds have all contributed to lower valuations and smaller round sizes for all stages except seed.

Not only did valuations drop, but the share of down rounds as a percentage of all deals began to creep higher, according to our Q1 2023 US VC Valuations Report, sponsored by Morgan Stanley At Work. We estimate the market environment has become ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN