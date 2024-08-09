Trine Nielsen named VP, global head of ocean freight at Flexport
PRESS RELEASE August 8, 2024 San Francisco – August 8, 2024 – Flexport is thrilled to announce ...
It was a materially different three-month stint to the end of June for Shopify (SHOP), judging by Mr Market’s reaction post-Q2 24 numbers out this week, compared to the previous quarter.
When it was hammered.
(Back then, we wrote: ’As Shopify tumbles, distress mounts at Flexport’.)
But luckily, one of Flexport’s chief backers, provided additional, however scant, disclosure on how to think about the San Francisco-based forwarder’s bottom line.
Rise
When I first looked, SHOP stock rose as much as +30% (from 2024 lows) on ...
USEC port workers' union set to finalise contract demands and strike strategy
Arctic Northern Sea Route a new way to avoid the Red Sea?
Spot rate volatility spreads amid disruption, bumping up long-term prices
Political upheaval in Bangladesh sees factories close and supply chain chaos
China-to-N Europe spot rates start to fall as record peak demand eases
MSC now 'dominating' ocean carrier market – but rivals are also boosting capacity
Capacity crunch: which airlines have been adding air freight capacity?
DHL sees H1 profits plummet, but XPO gains momentum in North America
Shippers 'running out of options' to get their peak season goods out of Asia
Despite weak H1 numbers, Maersk CEO says business 'trending in the right direction'
Maersk u-turns on congestion claim at Tanjung Pelepas
News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article