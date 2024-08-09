Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Flexport's losses pile up as Ryan shoots from the hip: 'Avoid VCs!'

Cherry
ID 164826494 © Treboreckscher | Dreamstime.com
By

It was a materially different three-month stint to the end of June for Shopify (SHOP), judging by Mr Market’s reaction post-Q2 24 numbers out this week, compared to the previous quarter.

When it was hammered.

(Back then, we wrote: ’As Shopify tumbles, distress mounts at Flexport’.)

But luckily, one of Flexport’s chief backers, provided additional, however scant, disclosure on how to think about the San Francisco-based forwarder’s bottom line.

Rise

When I first looked, SHOP stock rose as much as +30% (from 2024 lows) on ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport Shopify courting judgment Demurrage & Detention Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Giti Tires

    Most read news

    USEC port workers' union set to finalise contract demands and strike strategy

    Arctic Northern Sea Route a new way to avoid the Red Sea?

    Spot rate volatility spreads amid disruption, bumping up long-term prices

    Political upheaval in Bangladesh sees factories close and supply chain chaos

    China-to-N Europe spot rates start to fall as record peak demand eases

    MSC now 'dominating' ocean carrier market – but rivals are also boosting capacity

    Capacity crunch: which airlines have been adding air freight capacity?

    DHL sees H1 profits plummet, but XPO gains momentum in North America

    Shippers 'running out of options' to get their peak season goods out of Asia

    Despite weak H1 numbers, Maersk CEO says business 'trending in the right direction'

    Maersk u-turns on congestion claim at Tanjung Pelepas

    News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market 

    Maersk bids to burst PTP bubble as it reports record congestion-free month

    SMEs in Germany see India as the new focus for supply chain reorientation

    Expeditors 'adapted well in an erratic quarter' – but earnings disappoint

    Ocean carriers are hungry for a slice of the growing pharma shipment pie