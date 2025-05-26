Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

DHL Group partners with Canada's Shopify to accelerate cross-border shipping worldwide

Doing tie
ID 5388409 © Justforever | Dreamstime.com
By

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP-DHL Shopify

    Most read news

    European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise

    Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'

    Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'

    Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading

    Navigating supply chain trends in 2025: efficiency, visibility, and adaptability

    ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees

    Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted

    Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'

    DSV – 'overheating'

    CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook

    Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'

    Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules

    CMA CGM eyes shipbuilding deal and coastal operations in India

    Bottleneck fears as cargo growth outpaces airport infrastructure investment