European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse

By Charlotte Goldstone 21/05/2025

European port congestion continues to worsen, with workforce constraints “exceeding forecasts” in Bremerhaven, and stakeholders having “very limited” options, according to Flexport.

In yesterday’s European Freight Market Update, Jannik Amstutz, senior manager of ocean freight, Germany, at Flexport, said: “We are averaging roughly about five to six days’ congestion, depending on destination.

“As much as we appreciate the nice weather, too little rain is not helping the Rhine levels to allow us to use barges to the full extent, especially from Antwerp ...

