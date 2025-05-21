Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
While this week’s announcement of a new 90-day window/reprieve on US-China reciprocal tariffs had carriers ...
European port congestion continues to worsen, with workforce constraints “exceeding forecasts” in Bremerhaven, and stakeholders having “very limited” options, according to Flexport.
In yesterday’s European Freight Market Update, Jannik Amstutz, senior manager of ocean freight, Germany, at Flexport, said: “We are averaging roughly about five to six days’ congestion, depending on destination.
“As much as we appreciate the nice weather, too little rain is not helping the Rhine levels to allow us to use barges to the full extent, especially from Antwerp ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article