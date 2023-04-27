PB: M&A shops the discount rack

PB: VC's M&A wave more of a drizzle
PITCHBOOK‘s Marina Temkin writes: Last year, many investors predicted a wave of M&A activity in early 2023 ...
PITCHBOOK reports:
Discount prices keep global M&A activity afloat
A persistently gloomy macroeconomic backdrop and near banking crisis drove a decline in M&A activity in Q1 2023, pushing global deal value down 32% from the peak just over a year prior.
But total M&A deal value still topped $1 trillion for the quarter. While certain sellers—think PE—stepped back in recent months, lower valuation multiples in some cases helped encourage deal flow.
