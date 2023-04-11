By Ruben Huber 11/04/2023

Returning to Shanghai is special.

To be kept away from it for so long was really difficult and now, after the first few days here, it has been interesting to see how little it has actually changed.

Of course, a few more buildings, roads and subway lines, as well as better behaviour in traffic were spotted – even though some restaurants and shops seem to have not survived the pandemic while some areas feel less crowded than ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN