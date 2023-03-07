Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in

dreamstime_m_226630235
© Mariusz Bugno
By

An OOCL vessel involved in a near-miss incident while under tow through the Panama Canal may face a ‘disruption charge’, a new tariff which came into force this year.

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) introduced the controversial new charge for vessels disrupting canal operations, and it varies by ship size, the largest neopanamax vessels facing a $250,000 fee in the event of a serious incident.

The scope of offences includes mechanical issues that cause a vessel to lose propulsion and block the canal, as well as navigational errors which could lead to a collision.

In one example, there is a hair-raising video of what appears to be an OOCL vessel nearly crushing one of the tugs situated at its bow against the lock doors on Sunday, circulated on social media with the caption, “surely someone will be fired today in ACP”.

Some hours later, ACP issued an incident report, confirming no one had been hurt.

Also, over the weekend, Liberia-flagged containership MSC Istanbul suffered a breakdown going north through the Suez Canal, necessitating four tugs to move it, causing some vessels to be diverted.

All ships coming from the north have normally passed, and navigation from the south also proceeded normally after the ships were diverted from the western to the eastern channel,” the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.

The damages from a canal blockage can exceed Panama’s new charges by many orders of magnitude: Evergreen’s final bill in the wake of the Ever Given incident was reported to be $550m, while the total economic footprint exceeded $10bn a day, according to some estimates.

Blockages on this scale are less likely to occur in the Panama Canal, thanks to its geography of fewer sweeping curves and wider turning basins. Plus, vessels are generally accompanied by tugs. 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Arise surcharges disruption Ever Given OOCL Panama Canal Panama Canal Authority Suez Canal Cape of Good Hope Emissions & Omissions Europe-Asia On the backhaul Searoutes

    Most Read

    'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport

    Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates

    Kuehne + Nagel now an airfreight market leader, but had a poor Q4

    'Cap-in-hand' carriers face shipper anger after the tables turn

    Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers

    Mixed views on cargo shift from US west coast ports to the east

    Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing

    Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly

    EXCLUSIVE: Top Kuehne + Nagel SVP jumps ship

    Transpac shippers struggle to trust carriers now 'learning from their mistakes'

    WiseTech pricing storm shows no sign of abating as SMEs weigh in

    Yusen Logistics continues M&A spree with US 3PL Taylored Services

    Kuehne + Nagel akin to DSV – 'Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away...'

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – another top SVP gone

    NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA

    Box lines announce $500 GRI on India-US as exports increase