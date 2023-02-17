By Alessandro Pasetti 17/02/2023

Seldom a call with “analysts” turns into a call with… just one sell-side speciality. But that was the case of Danaos (DAC) this week.

And given the several good questions coming from Omar Nokta of Jefferies, what about a new format with individual Q&A sessions split over a week or two or three with the sell-side?

Ha. I wouldn’t mind a more granular conversation in quarterly calls that so often are borderline tedious, best case.

Today comes just a bit of housekeeping on capital allocation ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN