Ole Trumpfheller joins Maersk as VP and MD North Europe

World Group's Joey Palmer and Duncan Wright move up as co-CEOs
US-based World Group, which owns a portfolio of logistics and supply chain brands, has appointed ...
Maersk has appointed Ole Trumpfheller (above) as its new vice president and managing director for the North Europe Continent area.
Mr Trumpfheller will begin his new role on 1 May, and joins Maersk from DB Schenker, where his most recent role was head of global operations and chief operating officer of its global contract logistics & supply chain division.
In his new role he will oversee Maersk’s business in the DACH [Germany, Austria and Switzerland] and Benelux countries, and Poland, one of the largest areas by business volume within the Danish firm’s global organisation.
“It is a great pleasure to welcome Ole to Maersk and to our team. Ole brings with him vast experience across logistics and supply chain, as well as great knowledge of global customer management from his previous senior leadership roles,” said Aymeric Chandavoine, EVP and Europe president at AP Møller-Maersk.
Mr Trumpfheller also spent several years at DHL as MD Europe, Middle East and Africa, and of South Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
“I am very excited about my new journey with Maersk. What appealed to me specifically is the ambitious and exciting integrator strategy of Maersk, and I feel that my experience and knowledge will be put to good use in my new role, as we further explore the opportunities of integrated logistics solutions,” he said.
In his new role with Maersk, he will be based in Hamburg.
Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover
Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates
Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam
CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble
Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco
Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices
Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World
IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article