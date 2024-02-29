Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Ole Trumpfheller joins Maersk as VP and MD North Europe

Ole_Trumpfheller_Head of Maersk Area NEC_mid
By

Maersk has appointed Ole Trumpfheller (above) as its new vice president and managing director for the North Europe Continent area.

Mr Trumpfheller will begin his new role on 1 May, and joins Maersk from DB Schenker, where his most recent role was head of global operations and chief operating officer of its global contract logistics & supply chain division.

In his new role he will oversee Maersk’s business in the DACH [Germany, Austria and Switzerland] and Benelux countries, and Poland, one of the largest areas by business volume within the Danish firm’s global organisation.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Ole to Maersk and to our team. Ole brings with him vast experience across logistics and supply chain, as well as great knowledge of global customer management from his previous senior leadership roles,” said Aymeric Chandavoine, EVP and Europe president at AP Møller-Maersk.

Mr Trumpfheller also spent several years at DHL as MD Europe, Middle East and Africa, and of South Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

“I am very excited about my new journey with Maersk. What appealed to me specifically is the ambitious and exciting integrator strategy of Maersk, and I feel that my experience and knowledge will be put to good use in my new role, as we further explore the opportunities of integrated logistics solutions,” he said.

In his new role with Maersk, he will be based in Hamburg.

