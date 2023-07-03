OceanX: Inspiring Kenya; 'unsolicited' Mærsk; freight rates mayday
Diverging exogenous forces
Welcome to the second half of the year.
Things are not looking pretty, unfortunately: the downturn of our industry is in full swing, margins continue to suffer in the new low-rate environment, while any volume rebound seems out of sight and hope of a sudden peak season won’t cut it (kind reminder: hope is not a business model).
Some bitter medicine must be administered, sipped and swallowed by several markets and organisations.
(’Peak, what peak?’ compounds the risks indeed.)
Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike
Carriers sailing in red ink, with 'another rates bloodbath' heating up
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy
MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend
Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe
Major rail operators set to form new US intermodal freight corridor
EXCLUSIVE: Global head of key logistics vertical leaves Mærsk
HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'
Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment
New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high
Pharma supply shortages drive calls for more integrated supply chains
Comment on this article