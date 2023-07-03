By Ruben Huber 03/07/2023

Welcome to the second half of the year.

Things are not looking pretty, unfortunately: the downturn of our industry is in full swing, margins continue to suffer in the new low-rate environment, while any volume rebound seems out of sight and hope of a sudden peak season won’t cut it (kind reminder: hope is not a business model).

Some bitter medicine must be administered, sipped and swallowed by several markets and organisations.

(’Peak, what peak?’ compounds the risks indeed.)