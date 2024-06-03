By Ruben Huber 03/06/2024

Welcome to June, with India and South Africa holding elections – two of the many polls this year. While India looks likely to continue on its path under the leadership of Narendra Modi, South Africa becomes a bit messier as the ANC needs to find a coalition partner.

Let’s hope that as a result, the African country gets electricity and their ports in order, finally.

Keep that in mind.

Some positive news from elsewhere: the IMF has upgraded China’s outlook ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN