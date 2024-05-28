By Ruben Huber 28/05/2024

Back home after an exciting trip through Hungary, Poland and the Netherlands – I had many interesting exchanges during the past week, definitely at a time when a lot is happening in shipping and logistics.

No doubt, the challenges around rates, space and equipment top the agenda but somehow everyone is just dealing with the same old difficulties.

Being able to attract talent and engaging the next generation continue to be some of the hot topics, too.