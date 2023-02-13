Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines
Maersk’s Q4 volumes last year were 14% below the same quarter of 2021 – the ...
Last week saw the release of AP Moller-Maersk’s Q4 and 2022 numbers, 145 pages of reading pleasure, as the company closed the year with an absolutely stunning record profit of $30bn – which should get it within the top 30 most profitable companies worldwide in 2022.
Those who know me well, or have followed my writing for a while, are well aware that I am no fan of Maersk’s strategy. One: I don’t believe in the “Integrator strategy”, and two: I ...
Maersk’s Q4 volumes last year were 14% below the same quarter of 2021 – the ...
Another ZIM in the making – now it gets really interesting
Things are looking up, in China at least
Are we being suckered?
Fair to wonder whether national pride would block a deal with the Danes
Can Mærsk survive both the divorce and the shift to a homogenous culture?
Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?
Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M
Rumoured Ceva M&A – 'It could well be Geodis'
India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports
Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos
Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain
Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead
Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet
US truckers celebrate court victory, after being 'held hostage' by carriers
Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom
Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo
The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief
Comment on this article