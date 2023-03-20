Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: All (crisis) dots now connected

dreamstime_xs_55251082
© Romolo Tavani |
By

The original, drafted headline of this post was: “Inflation slows, banking sucks – and rates and volumes are weak”. For those of us who have witnessed previous downcycles and crises, in short: all dots now connected.

Still

The past week started with positive news, a notion of spring and some declining inflation numbers – until the SVB mess started to have implications closer to home, hitting one of our dear Swiss banks that was already on its knees.

(Once upon a time, it ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar China Rates: the eternal tango

    Most Read

    Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices

    More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out

    Rivals set out to woo UPS customers as fears of a strike grow

    Drop 'DB' and 'DP'. Call it 'DHL Schenker'. Sounds cool, huh?

    Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'

    2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage 

    Taiwan carriers pay record staff bonuses after year of bumper profits

    Airfreight rate relief for shippers, or are things going to 'turn nasty'?

    Shippers put more pressure on ocean carriers for carbon-free services

    Atlas Air merger with Apollo group finally set to close on Friday

    Asia services expanding as logistics players opt for a 'China+1' strategy

    Dachser's M&A in air and ocean freight – how serious is that?

    Shippers cry foul as Sri Lanka government reneges on all-in rate rule

    End-of-year cargo surge adds to operational challenges at JNPT

    THE Alliance ends some Cape diversions for network revamp

    Collaboration key to the challenge of transporting lithium ion batteries