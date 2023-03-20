OceanX: Flying dreams, results galore – and the SVB dive
Our industry keeps spinning
The original, drafted headline of this post was: “Inflation slows, banking sucks – and rates and volumes are weak”. For those of us who have witnessed previous downcycles and crises, in short: all dots now connected.
Still
The past week started with positive news, a notion of spring and some declining inflation numbers – until the SVB mess started to have implications closer to home, hitting one of our dear Swiss banks that was already on its knees.
(Once upon a time, it ...
Our industry keeps spinning
On the road again – well worth it!
Unpicking Maersk’s strategy…
Things are looking up, in China at least
Hopping into the year of the rabbit with some good vibes…
How not to treat staff: the Flexport way
Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices
More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out
Rivals set out to woo UPS customers as fears of a strike grow
Drop 'DB' and 'DP'. Call it 'DHL Schenker'. Sounds cool, huh?
Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'
2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage
Taiwan carriers pay record staff bonuses after year of bumper profits
Airfreight rate relief for shippers, or are things going to 'turn nasty'?
Shippers put more pressure on ocean carriers for carbon-free services
Atlas Air merger with Apollo group finally set to close on Friday
Asia services expanding as logistics players opt for a 'China+1' strategy
Dachser's M&A in air and ocean freight – how serious is that?
Comment on this article