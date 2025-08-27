Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Ocean carriers and alliances in an 'aggressive push for market share'

The businessman flying on dollar banknote towards finish line
ID 102965679 © Elnur
By

The race for cargo has begun between carriers as volumes dip and fleet growth hits its new record, with the alliances eyeing different tactics.  

Carriers have now suffered their tenth consecutive week of freight rate declines and, according to data company Upply, traditional peak summer ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alphaliner AP Moller - Maersk Hapag-Lloyd MSC Ocean Alliance Premier Alliance Upply