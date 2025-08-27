Grimaldi holds faith with ConRo trades, despite wide switch to cellular tonnage
Despite seeing carriers move away from the container ro-ro (ConRo) trade, opting for pure container ...
The race for cargo has begun between carriers as volumes dip and fleet growth hits its new record, with the alliances eyeing different tactics.
Carriers have now suffered their tenth consecutive week of freight rate declines and, according to data company Upply, traditional peak summer ...
