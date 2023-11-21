Nippon Express Europe intensifies sustainability strategy with Cozero

UK hauliers see biggest freight rate rises in almost a year
Road freight rates in the UK have seen their biggest increase in almost a year ...
PRESS RELEASE
Berlin, 21 November 2023 – Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereafter “NX Europe”), a group company of the global Japanese logistics service provider, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is set to realize the achievement of its sustainability goals in collaboration with the Climate Tech startup, Cozero, based in Berlin.
In NX Group’s pursuit of reducing its CO₂ emissions by 50 percent by 2030 as compared to 2013（Scope1,2), the parent company, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, Inc., submitted a letter of commitment to obtain Science Based Targets (SBT) certification in May 2023.
The collaboration between NX Europe and Cozero stemmed from Cozero’s comprehensive, transparent, and agile end-to-end solution that holistically considers both logistical and non-logistical emissions, which supports the forecasting and planning of decarbonization efforts.
Within a few weeks, Cozero’s Climate Action Platform was implemented at 30 European locations of the company for reporting Scope-1, Scope-2, and Scope-3 emissions. As a result, NX Europe is now able to implement customized local reduction strategies in alignment with SBT.
Olaf Zimmlinghaus, Executive Director – General Affairs and Finance EMEA at NX Europe, stated, “Achieving our sustainability goals to combat climate change holds a special place within the NX Group. Our well-defined sustainability goals are not only deeply embedded in our operations but also subject to continuous monitoring of success. The data-driven solution provided by Cozero enables us to implement sustainability transformation into our corporate planning.”
Helen Tacke, Co-founder and CEO of Cozero GmbH, commented, “The NX Group is an exceptional example of the integration of financial and sustainability performances. Recognizing that corporate strategy and sustainability must walk hand in hand is pivotal for transformative success. We are proud to be able to contribute with data insights and measures through our software solution to support this synergy. “
Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower
'Feeding frenzy' over low rates must end, say forwarders
DSV investors uneasy over involvement in Saudi mega-city project
Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand
Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again
Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains
DHL and Kuehne in forwarding – any better than the Danes?
Evergreen unveils ETS surcharge estimate – Hapag still cheapest
Idle vessel fleet set to grow as large newbuilds continue to arrive
Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert
As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?
ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article