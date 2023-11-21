Nippon Express Europe intensifies sustainability strategy with Cozero

By LoadstarEditorial 21/11/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Berlin, 21 November 2023 – Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereafter “NX Europe”), a group company of the global Japanese logistics service provider, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is set to realize the achievement of its sustainability goals in collaboration with the Climate Tech startup, Cozero, based in Berlin.

In NX Group’s pursuit of reducing its CO₂ emissions by 50 percent by 2030 as compared to 2013（Scope1,2), the parent company, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, Inc., submitted a letter of commitment to obtain Science Based Targets (SBT) certification in May 2023.

The collaboration between NX Europe and Cozero stemmed from Cozero’s comprehensive, transparent, and agile end-to-end solution that holistically considers both logistical and non-logistical emissions, which supports the forecasting and planning of decarbonization efforts.

Within a few weeks, Cozero’s Climate Action Platform was implemented at 30 European locations of the company for reporting Scope-1, Scope-2, and Scope-3 emissions. As a result, NX Europe is now able to implement customized local reduction strategies in alignment with SBT.

Olaf Zimmlinghaus, Executive Director – General Affairs and Finance EMEA at NX Europe, stated, “Achieving our sustainability goals to combat climate change holds a special place within the NX Group. Our well-defined sustainability goals are not only deeply embedded in our operations but also subject to continuous monitoring of success. The data-driven solution provided by Cozero enables us to implement sustainability transformation into our corporate planning.”

Helen Tacke, Co-founder and CEO of Cozero GmbH, commented, “The NX Group is an exceptional example of the integration of financial and sustainability performances. Recognizing that corporate strategy and sustainability must walk hand in hand is pivotal for transformative success. We are proud to be able to contribute with data insights and measures through our software solution to support this synergy. “