By Alexander Whiteman 21/05/2025

Supply chain leaders have given a mixed response to France and Germany’s calls to abolish the EU Corporate and Sustainability Due Diligence directive (CSDD).

Coming hot on the heels of newly elected German chancellor Friedrich Merz’s demand for the CSDD’s “complete repeal” this month, French president Emmanuel Macron echoed that sentiment on Monday in a speech at Versailles.

Eliciting cheers from an audience of business executives, Mr Macron said: “CSDD and other regulations have to not just be ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN