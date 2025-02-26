Supply chain disruption costly for shippers, but helps build resilience, says Maersk
The regularity of ‘black swan’ events has meant unexpected costs for European shippers, according to ...
The EU has dropped targets from its Clean Industrial Deal (CID), including the pledge of a 90% reduction in emissions versus 1990 levels.
Unveiled today, the amended CID strategy is designed to push for development of domestic European supply chains for renewable energy, and reduce reliance on foreign resources, such as natural gas, lithium, and cobalt.
The legislation calls for 40% of renewable energy technology, such as solar panels and wind turbines, to be manufactured in ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
