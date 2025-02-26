By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 26/02/2025

The EU has dropped targets from its Clean Industrial Deal (CID), including the pledge of a 90% reduction in emissions versus 1990 levels.

Unveiled today, the amended CID strategy is designed to push for development of domestic European supply chains for renewable energy, and reduce reliance on foreign resources, such as natural gas, lithium, and cobalt.

The legislation calls for 40% of renewable energy technology, such as solar panels and wind turbines, to be manufactured in ...

