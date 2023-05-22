News podcast | May 2023 | Munich extravaganza; rates in focus; box imbalance Down Under

By LoadstarEditorial 22/05/2023

In Part 1, the focus is on Munich, the host city of Transport Logistic 2023. This gargantuan event attracted the great and the good of global shipping, air cargo and logistics. Host Mike King explores the biggest stories and key discussions points that emerged during the show with his co-host Nick Savvides.

In part 2, Mike and his guests explore container line strategy, upcoming blank sailings, and rate movements on the major East-West trades.

Guests

Tim Scharwath, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding

Dan March, CEO, World Cargo Alliance

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Sean Crook, director, Neolink

Nick Savvides, news editor, The Loadstar

Episode in more detail:

Part 1 – Transport Logistics 2023

News and themes from Munich (3.26)

China +1 with DHL (5.05)

Sustainability – who pays? (8.04)

Cutting cold chain waste (10.58)

Air cargo sentiment (13.03)

Shippers vs lines (16.35)

Part 2 – Container markets (18.30)

Transpacific GRIs (19.02)

West coast escape routes (22.58)

Slow steaming rationale (22.28)

Asia-Europe (26.57)

The trans-Atlantic (29.14)

The carrier box of tricks (30.58)

Importing Down Under (33.24)

China-Australia trade imbalance (35.19)

High inventories (37.13)

Surcharges on the horizon (38.34)

