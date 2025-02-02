Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News in Brief Podcast | Week 5 | World Cargo Summit and Gemini  

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the hot topics at air cargo’s 2025 World Cargo Summit in Bruges. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week. 

She is helped by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who says goodbye to the 2M Alliance and welcomes the Gemini Cooperation.

He also discusses the latest ocean freight rates and how they have been impacted by Chinese New Year, as well as his recent breakdown of Donald Trump’s claims over the Panama Canal. 

All this, and more. So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 16 minutes! 

 

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Chinese New Year Freight Rates Gemini cooperation India MSC Panama Canal World Cargo Summit World Cargo Summit '25

