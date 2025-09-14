News in Brief podcast | Week 37 2025| Job cuts, port calls, and courting judgment

By Charlotte Goldstone 14/09/2025

Had a busy week? Join The Loadstar team as they catch you up on the most recent supply chain news!

This 20-minute episode briefly recaps the hot-topics in logistics right now, including tariffs, the status of demand across major trade lanes, the looming USTR port call fees, and why DSV – and others – have announced major job cuts.

Both airfreight and ocean freight news items are covered in this episode – including the most recent rate levels – to give listeners an overall picture of the market in one convenient place.

So, whether you haven’t had time to stay up to date with the news, or you simply need a refresher going into next week, this podcast is perfect.

The episode also gives listeners a chance to get ahead of the curve, and details what might crop up on The Loadstar soon.

Click here to receive an email notification every time we release a podcast.