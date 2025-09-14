News in Brief podcast | Week 37 2025| Job cuts, port calls, and courting judgment

Geopolitics driving a search for new markets as demand softens
Stakeholders should expect softening in demand volumes for the remainder of the year, but the ...
DHL: DEEPER TIESDSV: JUST AS SPOTTEDCHRW: CROSS-BORDER FREIGHT CONSOLIDATION SERVICE LAUNCHEDCHRW: NEW STUNNING RECORD HLAG: GREEN DEAL SEALEDMAERSK: TRYING TO BOUNCE OFF ONE-MONTH LOWS BA: DEALING IN INDIADHL: STILL CONFIDENT IN THE STOCK STORY TFII: WAITING FOR 'INFLECTION'
Had a busy week? Join The Loadstar team as they catch you up on the most recent supply chain news!
This 20-minute episode briefly recaps the hot-topics in logistics right now, including tariffs, the status of demand across major trade lanes, the looming USTR port call fees, and why DSV – and others – have announced major job cuts.
Both airfreight and ocean freight news items are covered in this episode – including the most recent rate levels – to give listeners an overall picture of the market in one convenient place.
So, whether you haven’t had time to stay up to date with the news, or you simply need a refresher going into next week, this podcast is perfect.
The episode also gives listeners a chance to get ahead of the curve, and details what might crop up on The Loadstar soon.
