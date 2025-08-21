As China-India trade expands, carriers add capacity, impacting rates
More Chinese container lines are pouring capacity into the Indian market, as trades between the ...
Container lines serving Indian trades are firing all the ’customer service’ weapons in their arsenals to boost cargo volumes as growth remains muted amid geopolitical tension.
Turkey’s Arkas Line, a relative newcomer to the market, with direct Red Sea coverage, has set ...
