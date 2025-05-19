Alessandra Ronco becomes new CEO of House of Shipping

By Gavin van Marle 19/05/2025

Supply chain advisory and consultancy provider House of Shipping has promoted Alessandra Ronco (above) as its new global chief executive.

She will also continue to serve as global chief legal officer.

“I am honoured to step into this role and continue supporting House of Shipping’s dynamic growth journey,” Ms Ronco said. “Together, we will maintain our focus in driving meaningful progress through collaboration, forward-thinking solutions for our customers, and a deep commitment to sustainable growth,” she added.

Ms Ronco joined House of Shipping in ...

