ONE playing catch-up as ocean carriers focus on intermodal strategies
Container lines are increasingly focusing on multimodal solutions to serve customers better’ in ever-evolving supply ...
Long-haul and shortsea container carriers, concerned at growing demand headwinds in their traditional markets, appear to be exploring smaller or regional tradelanes to deploy available capacity.
The India-Iraq trade is one such lane drawing carrier interest, although it’s a small market by ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article