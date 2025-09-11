Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Box carriers switching focus to growing regional trades, like India-Iraq

Nhava Sheva Mumbai
By

Long-haul and shortsea container carriers, concerned at growing demand headwinds in their traditional markets, appear to be exploring smaller or regional tradelanes to deploy available capacity.

The India-Iraq trade is one such lane drawing carrier interest, although it’s a small market by ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Arkas Line Container Corporation of India (Concor) India-Iraq Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) Ocean Network Express (ONE)