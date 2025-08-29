By Alessandro Pasetti 29/08/2025

September is typically that time of the year when big companies announce changes, new initiatives and internal targets, budget allocation and spending, all corporate actions backing future goals.

Transport and logistics (T&L) makes no exception.

And, given the current downturn in air-sea-road freight volumes, there are signs that particularly the asset-light middleman in T&L is preparing to embrace tough measures to protect 2026 earnings, while the fight for market share surely intensifies.

A challenging environment has Kuehne + Nagel “readying to gain share ...

