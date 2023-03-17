Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / My love story with Flexport's Ryan Petersen (Part 2)

dreamstime_xs_117927053
ID 117616937 © Fedecandoniphoto | Dreamstime.com
By

(If you missed Part 1, please click here.)

As soon as Flexport touched base with us on Tuesday 14 March, Premium issued a note at the top of the website’s home page (rather than only on the Premium page, as usual). That was headed: ’We have no active accounts with SVB, Signature Bank or Silvergate Bank’ – from which Petersen sourced his post, without disclosing either the headline or the comment from his own flak.

And I also shared the update on LinkedIn with ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    C-suite radar Flexport Shopify

    Most Read

    Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices

    More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out

    Carriers should revamp networks rather than blank services as demand drains

    Rivals set out to woo UPS customers as fears of a strike grow

    2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage 

    Drop 'DB' and 'DP'. Call it 'DHL Schenker'. Sounds cool, huh?

    Infrastructure upgrade sparks cargo logjam at Nhava Sheva

    Freightos fairytale earnings call. Are you sitting comfortably, children?

    Airfreight rate relief for shippers, or are things going to 'turn nasty'?

    Taiwan carriers pay record staff bonuses after year of bumper profits

    Shippers put more pressure on ocean carriers for carbon-free services

    Atlas Air merger with Apollo group finally set to close on Friday

    Shippers cry foul as Sri Lanka government reneges on all-in rate rule

    Asia services expanding as logistics players opt for a 'China+1' strategy

    B767 freighter deliveries could be delayed by fuel tank problem

    Flexport: 'We have no active accounts with SVB, Signature Bank or Silvergate Bank'