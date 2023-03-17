By Alessandro Pasetti 17/03/2023

(If you missed Part 1, please click here.)

As soon as Flexport touched base with us on Tuesday 14 March, Premium issued a note at the top of the website’s home page (rather than only on the Premium page, as usual). That was headed: ’We have no active accounts with SVB, Signature Bank or Silvergate Bank’ – from which Petersen sourced his post, without disclosing either the headline or the comment from his own flak.

And I also shared the update on LinkedIn with ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN