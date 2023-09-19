DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights
Having this month launched a twice-weekly 777F charter route from Huntsville, Alabama to Doha, DSV ...
If my maternal grandmother Lucrezia were still around, may she rest in peace, she would certainly love to have a word or two with Flexport’s Ryan Petersen these days.
Having built her life entirely on the (anti-Silicon Valley) concept of affording what one corporation of whatever size, in principle, can afford, she would be confronted with a hot dish hinging on tomorrow’s success and steep growth, in order to create value.
And that, in Ryan’s mind, seems to be the classic ’whether ...
Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping
Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts
Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport
Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates
MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator
Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters
Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO
Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm
EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker
