By Alessandro Pasetti 19/09/2023

If my maternal grandmother Lucrezia were still around, may she rest in peace, she would certainly love to have a word or two with Flexport’s Ryan Petersen these days.

Having built her life entirely on the (anti-Silicon Valley) concept of affording what one corporation of whatever size, in principle, can afford, she would be confronted with a hot dish hinging on tomorrow’s success and steep growth, in order to create value.

And that, in Ryan’s mind, seems to be the classic ’whether ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN