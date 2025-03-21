Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / 'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines

shanghai container terminal at night
Shanghai Yangshan deep water container terminal ID 117637608 © Chuyu | Dreamstime.com
By

Container spot freight rates on most of the main shipping trades saw another week of decline, although the rate was markedly less than the previous week.

Today’s Shanghai Containerised Freight Index (SCFI), which records quoted prices, showed single-digit drops on the four largest east-west trades, with the China-North Europe leg down 2.5% week on week, to $2,612 per 40ft, on the headhaul route, and the China-Mediterranean route down 4.5%, to $4,390 per 40ft.

In comparison, Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI), which records ...

    Topics

    Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe blanked sailings Rates: the eternal tango Transatlantic Transpacific

