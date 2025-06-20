A dull airfreight market after front-loading push – carriers desperate for volumes
It’s a dull airfreight market right now, that much everyone can agree on. The front-loading ...
Airfreight capacity in the Middle East has plummeted since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran – leading to a global drop in capacity.
All widebody capacity, belly and freighter, in the region has fallen: by 100% in Iran and Syria; Iraq has 84% less; ...
DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike
New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry
Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz
Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast
BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors
Return of downward pressure on container spot freight rates
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
China pushes Cosco participation in consortium eyeing Hutchison buy
Congestion at Chittagong as boxes pile up on docks and ships wait at anchor
News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama
