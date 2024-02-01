Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Menzies Aviation and Eurus Express support sustainable growth in China

PRESS RELEASE

01 February 2024, London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading logistics company, Eurus Express. Together, they will explore the opportunities to create a joint venture (JV) that will support future business growth and cultivate sustainable progress in Hainan and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Eurus Express, a leading integrated logistics solution provider, offers highly customized supply chain solutions to their partners through a global network of 58 locations in 17 countries.

As part of this opportunity, the proposed JV would see Menzies Aviation and Eurus Express work together to provide best-in-class cargo and logistics services in China. Hainan’s free trade port status means that it is a growth priority for the JV, with both companies determined to play a key role in helping the province become an international logistics and aviation leader.

Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO, Menzies Aviation, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Jackie Mung, CEO of Eurus Express, and his team, whose outlook and ambition is strategically aligned with our own vision. The creation of a JV presents a valuable opportunity for us to accelerate business growth in China and beyond to deliver best in class aviation services across the region. We are looking forward to working with Eurus Express to deliver market leading, high quality aviation services in Hainan and beyond.”

Jackie Mung, CEO, Eurus Express, said: “Our vision is to empower our people, partners, and communities in Hainan to thrive, as this market transforms at breakneck speed. The future of progress relies on imagination and vision to see beyond today. By combining vast local insight and global best practices, together we can facilitate pioneering solutions for sustainable growth.”

