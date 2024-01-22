Martin Kraemer joins DoKasch as VP sales and marketing

By Charlotte Goldstone 22/01/2024

Martin Kraemer has joined Dokasch, a manufacturer of air cargo equipment and related services, as VP of sales and marketing.

He began his career as a management consultant and later joined Lufthansa Group, where he worked for 25 years in many leadership positions in sales and marketing, most recently as head of marketing and PR.

His career has brought him to Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Singapore, and Shanghai. Mr Kraemer also holds a master’s degree in management and economics.

Dr Stefanie Dommermuth, Dokasch MD, said: “We are pleased to welcome Martin Kraemer, a long-experienced specialist in the airline and air cargo industry. His expertise in both sales and marketing will further strengthen our global market position and expansion.”