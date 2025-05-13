Mark McKenna named general manager of Priority Freight's Dover operation

By Gavin van Marle 13/05/2025

UK-based time-critical logistics specialist Priority Freight has appointed supply chain veteran Mark McKenna as general manager of its Dover head office.

Mr McKenna has more than two decades’ industry experience, most recently as global operations director at B&H Worldwide. He has also head roles at Agility Logistics and UTi.

“Mark’s appointment comes at a time of accelerated growth and increasing demand for agile, reliable logistics solutions,” said Neal Williams, Priority Freight chief executive.

“His aviation and aerospace expertise, along with his deep operational ...

