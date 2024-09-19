Clasquin sees margins squeezed in H1 as MSC takeover awaits clearance
French freight forwarder Clasquin, currently the subject of a takeover offer by the world’s largest ...
Is there something rotten in the state of Denmark?
September has obviously become Premium’s Shakespeare month: last week it was the surreal resemblance that ILA president Harold Daggett bears to King Lear; today we turn to Hamlet, and the possibility of the Danish port of Aarhus becoming the new stage for Maersk and MSC to resume their rivalry.
Reports from Denmark suggest that MSC has entered into talks with Aarhus port authority, owned by Aarhus city municipality, the country’s second largest city, ...
DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations
Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'
Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo
Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints
Ex-Asia airfreight rates start to hit peak season levels as capacity tightens
Guilty! Germany AG sells Schenker short – a steal at €14.3bn
Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe
Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article