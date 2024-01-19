Maersk plan a Cold Store facility in Gujarat

The 260,000 sq. ft. temperature-controlled facility at Mehsana will attract over INR 113 crore investment and be used to store frozen processed food items.
Mumbai: A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), the global integrated logistics company, broke ground for its upcoming Cold Store facility at Mehsana, Gujarat, in the western part of India. Being built exclusively for HyFun Foods, the brand-new facility will offer temperature-controlled storage solutions for perishable frozen processed food items.
Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director of Maersk South Asia said: “Frozen food items need high quality, unbroken cold chain logistics solutions to preserve their integrity. Our new, state-of-the-art facility at Mehsana will be equipped with the highest standards of temperature compliance, with customised racking system to suit customer’s exact requirements, and modern technology to ensure top-notch operational accuracy.”
