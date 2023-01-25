Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Mærsk/MSC break-up – now picture Søren Toft's grin

ID 140361447 © Vchalup | Dreamstime.com
By

Søren Toft was on the other side of the table at Mærsk a decade ago to negotiate the 2M alliance with MSC, and now, as chief executive of MSC, is leading the world’s largest container shipping company, growing its fleet as fast as a racing cheetah.

However, Toft will no longer enjoy the help of his previous employer as the two carriers have “mutually agreed to terminate, effective in January 2025, the present 2M alliance”, it was announced today.

The shipping-through-and-through executive, ...

    Topics

    2M alliance AP Moller - Maersk MSC MSC 2M Soren Toft Vertical consolidation Alphaliner Maersk Line Navios X-Press Feeders

