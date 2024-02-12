Maersk introduces digital solution for air freight bookings

By LoadstarEditorial 12/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Copenhagen, 12 February 2024 – A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), as a part of its integrated logistics solutions, has launched a fully digital solution for customers willing to purchase air freight solutions. The new online solution available on Maersk.com provides customers with an option to book their air cargo requirements through a simple online tool that will provide customers with instant prices for as many as 70,000 connections between virtually all relevant airports globally. With the launch of this new solution, Maersk takes further steps towards connecting and truly simplifying its customers’ supply chains.

“In today’s age, where volatility and uncertainty have become perpetual potential threats to the global supply chains, our customers are looking for agility and resilience that allows them to make quick decisions around the movement of their cargo across borders. By booking with us on Maersk.com, our customers get instant prices, and the transparency allows them to make informed decisions,” says Annette Kreuziger, Regional Head of Air Freight for Maersk in Europe.

Maersk’s air freight cargo coverage extends to 70,000 airport pairings across more than 90 countries around the world. Being a fully online solution, the platform allows the customer to book cargo movement for any of the 70,000 airport pairings from anywhere in the world.

“Today, manufacturing has truly diversified with global value chains. We are noticing that customers sitting in one part of the world need to move raw material from origin to destination without being at either of the locations. Our digital air freight solution allows them to make such bookings seamlessly”, adds Annette Kreuziger.

Maersk’s integrated logistics solutions combine air freight with a comprehensive hinterland distribution network. Along with instant prices and booking, customers can also add Maersk Customs Services for seamless customs clearance and track their cargo from anywhere, at any time.