Maersk Air Cargo picks up Schenker managers

DHL Supply Chain announces changes in leadership team
DHL Supply Chain has announced a slew of leadership changes, effective today. Andries Retief, pictured, becomes ...
Maersk Air Cargo is the latest beneficiary of the deluge of managers leaving DB Schenker, following its takeover by DSV.
Christoph Hemmann (pictured left) becomes head of global air and LCL, and joins the global leadership team in logistics and services. He takes over from Murali ...
