Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Maersk Air Cargo picks up Schenker managers

Screenshot 2025-09-03 155446
Christoph Hemmann and John McDonald
By

Maersk Air Cargo is the latest beneficiary of the deluge of managers leaving DB Schenker, following its takeover by DSV. 

Christoph Hemmann (pictured left) becomes head of global air and LCL, and joins the global leadership team in logistics and services. He takes over from Murali ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker Maersk Air Cargo On the merry-go-round