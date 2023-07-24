Maersk’s US arm has been ordered to pay more than $750,000 to an employee fired after complaining to the US Coast Guard about the safety of a vessel.

The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) awarded the unnamed seafarer $250,000 in punitive damages, as well as $457,759 in back pay, interest and compensatory damages, after deeming the 2021 sacking illegal.

OSHA said: “Federal law protects a seafarer’s right to report safety concerns to regulatory agencies, a fact every maritime industry employer and vessel owner must know.

“Failure to recognise these rights can instil a culture of intimidation that could lead to disastrous or deadly consequences.”

The seafarer had reported a number of concerns while aboard the 4,157 teu Safmarine Mafadi, now Maersk Tennessee, (pictured) including faults with lifeboat release gear, leaks and broken sockets.

Maersk responded by suspending the seafarer in December 2020, and terminated the contract the following March, claiming the whistleblower had breached company policy by making the complaint without first notifying the company.

The US Coast Guard’s Rear Admiral Wayne Arguin said: “We encourage everyone in the maritime domain to support and abide by these protections. An open and transparent safety culture in the maritime industry is vital to protecting lives of mariners and the public. Together, we can make the maritime workplace safe for everyone.”