Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding

By Mike Wackett 02/02/2023

Maersk is looking to build virtual ‘Chinese walls’ between some of its newly integrated brands to protect sensitive data being accessed around its organisation.

It explained to customers on Friday: “For decades, Maersk has been present across many different levels of the transport and logistics supply chain, and we have maintained a proven track record of protecting third-party sensitive data from being accessible to other parts of the Maersk organisation.”

Following the announcement on Friday that it intended to unify most of its brands under the Maersk name, the company has lost no time starting with its airfreight forwarding specialist, Senator International.

“In the next stage of Maersk’s internal integration, Senator International will begin to be phased out from 1 February,” said a customer advisory.

Maersk paid $644m to acquire the Hamburg-headquartered company last year and said its “core rationale” was to “offer our customers the best of both worlds with streamlined integrated solutions”.

It told customers: “Be assured that, while Senator is becoming a part of Maersk, you will continue to enjoy the same renowned services and care you have enjoyed under Senator.” It added that its staff had been “successfully onboarded” to Maersk.

In its “unified Maersk brand” customer advisory on Friday, Maersk added that each integration would “follow its own timeline” and the respective timelines for the transition to a unified brand were still being finalised.

“We are taking steps to minimise the impact on you during the transition period,” said the advisory.

Judging by the prompt announcement on retiring the Senator brand, it seems the company would like the rebranding task to be accomplished as quickly as possible.

However, Maersk may take more time with the transition of its established brands, such as the iconic Latin America north-south trade specialist, Hamburg Süd, and shortsea operator Sealand.

Maersk was specific on Friday that it was its “intention” to integrate the two brands – before adding a caveat that a final decision might not have been taken. It said: “Please note that an in-depth review will be conducted before we are able to conclude on the future of each brand in different geographies.”

Meanwhile, the company held its first Global Leadership Conference this week since Vincent Clerc replaced Soren Skou as CEO.

No doubt Mr Clerc and his freshly appointed executive leadership team had a very full agenda.

“It’s not going to be an easy task, we are in a tough market; but we are leaning in, because in an uncertain and volatile world, our customers deserve a partner who is invested in them,” said Mr Clerc after the conference.