Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Lufthansa and Shein eye SAF agreement, as winter cargo schedule is unveiled

The 777Fs are playing a key role in reducing emissions. Photo - Lufthansa Cargo
Photo: Lufthansa Cargo
By

An SAF [sustainable aviation fuel] agreement between Lufthansa and fast-fashion giant Shein could boost the German carrier’s Asia to Europe ecommerce volumes and mark the beginning of “a long-term collaboration”. 

Yesterday, Lufthansa Cargo (LC) revealed it had signed a ’memorandum of understanding’ with Singapore-based Shein to ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Lufthansa Cargo Shein Trade and Transport Group