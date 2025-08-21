Air freight rates hold steady, but demand growth is 'on the decline'
Air freight rates are holding firm, thanks to capacity management by carriers, but the downward ...
An SAF [sustainable aviation fuel] agreement between Lufthansa and fast-fashion giant Shein could boost the German carrier’s Asia to Europe ecommerce volumes and mark the beginning of “a long-term collaboration”.
Yesterday, Lufthansa Cargo (LC) revealed it had signed a ’memorandum of understanding’ with Singapore-based Shein to ...
