By Alex Lennane 22/05/2025

Tariffs and ecommerce are in the legal spotlight on both sides of the Atlantic.

A US autoparts retailer has filed a lawsuit in the Court of International Trade, arguing that ending the de minimis exemption is unlawful, and should be reversed.

The retailer said the policy change would force it to cease most of its operations by the end of next month.

According to law firm Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, the policy is unlawful because the de minimis statute cannot be altered ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN