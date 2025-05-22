Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
General rate increases (GRIs) give a “clear indication of ocean carrier intentions”, and raise alarm ...
Tariffs and ecommerce are in the legal spotlight on both sides of the Atlantic.
A US autoparts retailer has filed a lawsuit in the Court of International Trade, arguing that ending the de minimis exemption is unlawful, and should be reversed.
The retailer said the policy change would force it to cease most of its operations by the end of next month.
According to law firm Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, the policy is unlawful because the de minimis statute cannot be altered ...
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
